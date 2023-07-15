Andre Longmore was shot and killed by officers during the manhunt on Sunday.

Example video title will go here for this video

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — After an hours-long manhunt, the alleged gunman who shot and killed four people in Henry County Saturday morning is now dead after a shootout with authorities in Clayton County Sunday, police said

The 40-year-old suspect, Andre Longmore, was killed a day after he opened fire in the south metro Atlanta community, killing three men and one woman.

What happened?

Details are still being investigated by officials but authorities in Henry County said Longmore shot and killed the four victims -- three men and one woman -- around 10:45 a.m. Saturday.

At this time, authorities have not released a motive for the shooting and it's still unclear how the suspect and victims are related.

Photos from the scene showed several police cars outside the Dogwood Lakes subdivision off McDonough Street in Hampton, Georgia, about 35 miles south of Atlanta.

After hours of being on the run, on Sunday, Henry County Sheriff's Office saw a stolen black 2017 GMC Acadia that Longmore was last seen in and began pursuing it. They tracked him to a home located at 138 Mt. Zion Parkway where deputies engaged the suspect. Longmore took out a pistol and shot back at the officers.

Longmore then entered a home at a street on Wagon Wheel Court. Officers were flagged down. Officers entered the home where they got into a shootout with Longmore, killing him and leaving three officers hurt.

"The monster is dead," Henry County Sheriff Reginald B. Scandrett said.

Who is the suspect?

Authorities identified the suspect as Longmore. He is 40 years old and is between 5-feet-10 and 5-feet-11 inches tall.

He was last seen wearing a dark shirt with red tones and long gray pants. Police said he escaped in a black 2017 GMC Acadia with the Georgia license plate number DHF756 -- police said the car does not belong to Longmore.

At this time, authorities have not released a motive for the shooting and it's still unclear how the suspect and victims are related.

Who are the victims?

On Sunday, Hampton Police Chief James Turner identified the four victims tragically gunned down:

Scott Levitt, a 67-year-old man who lived on Dogwood Lakes Drive

Shirley Levitt, Scott's wife, a 66-year-old woman who also lived on Dogwood Lakes Drive

Steve Blizzard, a 65-year-old man who lived on Dogwood Lakes Drive

Ron Jeffers, a 66-year-old man who lived on Dogwood Ridge

Pinecrest Baptist Church identified one of the male victims as 66-year-old Ron Jeffers of Hampton, a member of the church. In a social media post, the church said Jeffers was the first victim gunned down by Longmore and that he died Saturday morning at Piedmont Henry Hospital.

The church talked about Jeffers and his family during the service that was live streamed Sunday morning.

"God, I thank you for the faith of the Jeffers family," the pastor said. "I thank You for the testimony of brother Ron, the kindness he treated others with, the song that he had in his heart and that he shared with others. Thankful for Rachel and Missy and Brit and the rest of their family."

Officials in Henry County are asking for the public to "lift up the families and the victims in your prayers, your thoughts and the privacy that they would need to overcome this horrific tragedy."

What are authorities saying?

"The monster is dead," Henry County Sheriff Reginald B. Scandrett said after the suspect was killed by law enforcement Sunday.

During a Saturday afternoon press conference, Henry County Sheriff Reginald B. Scandrett promised Longmore that "wherever you are, we will hunt you down in any hole that you may be residing in and bring you to custody. Period."