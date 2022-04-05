Buying a home in North Carolina isn't easy these days, but there is a way to land your dream home for free.

WILMINGTON, N.C. — It's a tough time to be a buyer in North Carolina's red hot housing market, but there could be a way to get the house of your dreams for free.

HGTV is giving away a smart home in Wilmington, North Carolina. The network chose a newly built property in Castle Hayne because of its proximity to the airport and downtown Wilmington. It's a three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath home that's ready for a family to move in, featuring top-notch technology and plenty of modern amenities.

But that fancy technology isn't what makes this home "smart."

"What makes a smart home, first of all, is the cleverness, finding clever ways to do storage or areas to have a laundry chute," interior designer Tiffany Brooks told WECT-TV. "Also, responsible green building makes it a smart home."

But the house isn't all you get if you win. HGTV will also include a 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 and $100,000 from LendingTree. Altogether, the prize package is valued at $1.2 million.

The official entry period for the 2022 HGTV Smart Home Giveaway begins Tuesday, April 19, and runs through 5 p.m. ET on Friday, June 10. Eligible fans can enter twice per day at HGTV.com, where they can read the complete rules and view all of the home's features. HGTV will air a special one-hour Smart Home Special on April 22.

