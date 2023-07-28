According to a release, the flight crew rescued the hiker on the evening of July 27.

Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — The Tennessee National Guard said a medical flight crew flew an injured hiker out of the Great Smoky Mountains on July 27.

They said at around 7 p.m. they learned the hiker had head trauma and needed immediate medical attention, and to be brought to a nearby hospital. The hiker was in a remote area of the park, near Inspiration Point along Alum Cave Trail.

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency and guardsmen assigned to the 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion assembled a flight crew and left on a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter to rescue the hiker.

There were two pilots — Chief Warrant Officer 3’s Andrew Redley and Daniel Backus. There were also two crew chiefs, Staff Sgt. Allen Belcher and Sgt. Christopher Farrar. A flight paramedic, Sgt. 1st Class Giovanni DeZuani, was the fifth member of the crew.

They departed before 7:40 p.m. from Joint Base McGhee-Tyson and arrived at the rescue site in 11 minutes. According to a release, the crew found the hiker. By then, park rangers were already giving the hiker first aid.