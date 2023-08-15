Five Hopewell High School mom's say their daughters made the cheerleading team, but were told if they wear braids or wigs, they would be kicked off the squad.

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A high school in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools district is under fire after parents say the school's cheerleading policy discriminates against their kids.

Five Hopewell High School moms say their daughters made the cheerleading team but were told if they wear braids or wigs, they would be kicked off the squad.

The district tells WCNC Charlotte the goal of the policy is to protect students, because it believes certain hairstyles can be a safety risk, but parents say it does more harm than good.

"Our children are basically being discriminated against because of hairstyles that are worn in the African American community," Narisha Paul Harris, whose daughter cheers, said.

According to a document shared with parents, " No braids or crochet/faux locs (i.e. individual box braids, cornrows, knotless braids, wigs, unnatural hair color (light brown is fine), etc.) of any kind " are allowed.

“My daughter was in there in tears crying," Kanique Morand said.

“I don't see why the safety would really be an issue because my children and other children I know have successfully been able to do competitive cheerleading on, you know, national stages, without any issues," Johnesta Sainworla added.

The document parents received goes on to say, "We will be stunting and we are making sure that there are no possible ways to damage the hair as well as making sure all [National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS)] rules regarding risk management are thoroughly observed."

WCNC Charlotte reached out to the NFHS, which writes competition rules for most high school sports and activities, and a spokesperson said they don't specifically forbid the hairstyles or adornments mentioned in the document, citing a rule by their organization that says, in part, "Hair-control devices, accessories and other adornments in the hair that are securely fastened, appropriate for the activity and do not present an increased risk to the participants are allowed.”

“We’re looking for an apology to these children because they have been bullied in practices when we have voiced our concerns," Paul Harris said. "We’re looking for a change in this rule."

In a statement to WCNC Charlotte, CMS said, "All students are allowed to try out to join the cheer squad wearing any hair style they choose. Upon acceptance to the cheer squad, the current cheer guidelines call for a uniform hair style for all members of the squad regardless of gender or race. The guideline is applied for safety reasons as long hair could present a hazard when doing certain maneuvers."

“We're looking for henceforth, and now forevermore, for Hopewell and this entire county to not be discriminating against these children because of their hair," Paul Harris said. "It’s hurtful. It’s embarrassing, and it causes these children anxiety.”

Hopewell High School Principal Tracey Pickard declined an interview but said she's reaching out to parents directly regarding the policy.