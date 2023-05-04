Charlotte Hornets prepare to celebrate 35th anniversary

Officials said the celebration will include a season-long exhibit at the Charlotte Museum of History.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Hornets announced that it will celebrate the 35th Anniversary of the inaugural 1988-89 Hornets season during the 2023-24 NBA campaign.

Officials said the celebration of Charlotte basketball will include a series of 35th anniversary games that will feature a new classic edition uniform, themed in-arena programming and promotional items, and appearances by former Hornets players.

In one of the highlights of the 35th Anniversary, the Hornets and the Charlotte Museum of History are collaborating to create a new exhibit about the team’s history.

The “Hive at 35” exhibit will include interactive spaces, a timeline of Carolinas basketball history, and plenty of artifacts, from the original teal-and-purple Hornets jerseys and game-worn shoes to commemorative items from the team’s inaugural season and other milestone events.

The exhibit will open to the public on October 10.

The Hornets also unveiled a 35th-anniversary logo which includes the current Hornets logo over pinstripes with the words “35 Years” at the top and the years “1988” and “2023” at the bottom.

