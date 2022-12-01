Wildfire continues to burn following rain near Asheville

Rain from Tuesday night was a big help but the smoke was still visible Thursday. The fire remains 40% contained.

MARS HILL, N.C. — A wildfire near Asheville has burned more than 700 acres.

It's been ablaze since Nov. 23.

Rain from Tuesday night was a big help but the smoke was still visible Thursday, according to the US Forest Service.

Forest officials say the fire remains contained at 40 percent.

Emergency service crews had more than 1,000 calls Tuesday and about 80 crews were present to assist in extinguishing the fire.

On Thursday, fire crews were working to put out hot spots along the edge of the fire. They expect parts of the fire area to re-ignite in the coming days, with more dry and windy weather ahead.

They are expecting rainfall in the area again beginning Friday night and into the weekend.