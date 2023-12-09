The case has taken several turns since J'Asiah Mitchell was first reported missing.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Family and friends gathered to celebrate the life of a 2-year-old found dead in a landfill in August Tuesday afternoon. The community and loved ones filled First Baptist Church in Carrollton as they said their last goodbyes.

J’Asiah Mitchell’s loved ones asked the community to bring teddy bears and basketballs to remember the lost child. With the toddler’s death capturing the hearts of many in the community, bouquets of the items filled the church in memory of the child gone too soon.

In an obituary shared with 11Alive, his family described the toddler as having a “big, beautiful smile” and “joyous energy.” He loved his scooter, playing basketball, dancing and loved to eat - especially chicken.

Pastor Cedric Duncan described pews full of the toddler’s friends at Tuesday’s funeral.

“So much of the community is broken. You can see tiny heads and feet throughout the pews. Those were little J’s friends and young relatives surrounded by older ones who cared for him,” said Pastor Cedric Duncan.

Duncan said he hopes the service shows J’Asiah’s mother, Asia Mitchell, and all of his loved ones that the community is with them as they grieve.

“Remind them they’re not hurting alone. We’re all in this with them,” said Duncan. “It hurts all of us. They’re not the only ones who are going through it. We’re all going through it together.”

J'Asiah's friends were comforted by Paw Patrol, one of his favorite cartoon characters, and given the teddy bears collected during the service.

Doves were released when the family came outside and children’s songs played from a speaker as the hearse drove off. Members of the community have supported the family by making donations through Willie Watkins Funeral Home.

The family is also accepting donations; over $10,000 has been raised to help Mitchell’s mother with expenses.

More on the case

J'Asiah Mitchell was reported missing on Aug. 16. Authorities said his father, Artavious North, reported that the toddler had been kidnapped in a robbery attempt. However, DeKalb County police determined that had never happened.

Searching attempts led to the discovery of toddler's remains in the landfill on Aug. 23. J'Asiah's remains were positively identified more than a week later.