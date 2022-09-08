Carowinds hosting 'Job Fair of the Carolinas' on Thursday

Over 40 employers expected to attend the event, which is made possible by a partnership between NCWorks and SC Works.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Thursday Carowinds will host the Job Fair of the Carolinas, from 11a.m until 1 p.m., with over 40 employers expected to be there looking for qualified candidates. An in-person event, the job fair is the result of a collaboration between NCWorks and SC Works.

Job openings will be available in a variety of sectors, including healthcare, IT, law enforcement, state and local government, transportation and hospitality.

In an effort to connect businesses with talent, a challenge since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, career centers throughout the region have opted for more creative approaches to the hiring process. NCWorks and SC Works will have team members at the event, offering guidance for job seekers, as well as other employment and training resources.

SC Works and NCWorks have partnered before for the Job Fair of the Carolinas. Region 2 Area Director for the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce, Diana Goldwire, said that this collaboration "...just makes sense. Job seekers and employers do not see county or state lines. By working together, we are therefore helping more people get back to work."

Located at 14523 Carowinds Boulevard in Charlotte, parking and attendance for the event are free, and the park will be closed.

Job seekers can visit https://scworks.org/the-job-fair-of-the-carolinas to view participating employers.

SEEKING SOLUTIONS