Florida teacher accused of hiding missing juvenile in her home

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — A Charlotte County teacher was arrested Wednesday for hiding a missing juvenile in her home, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies say that Kelly Simpson, 31, knowingly concealed the whereabouts of a juvenile who had been reported missing by his parents since Aug. 12.

"Investigators successfully recovered the juvenile located inside the home of Simpson," the sheriff's office said in a statement. Simpson reportedly picked up the juvenile from an unknown location.

She was charged with interference with custody of a minor, according to Charlotte County jail records. She has since bonded out.

Simpson is currently employed by Charlotte County Public Schools, deputies said.