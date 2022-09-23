Fabian Durazo was sentenced to 50 years for the killing on Friday.

TEMPE, Ariz. — A man who killed a pregnant Phoenix woman while she was driving for Lyft in 2019 was sentenced to 50 years in prison on Friday.

Fabian Durazo stabbed and killed Kristina Howato after she dropped him off near Eighth Street and McClintock Drive in January 2019.

Howato was a mother of two young boys, now aged 10 and 7, and was pregnant with her soon-to-be newborn baby girl.

Howato's two sons were also in the courtroom Friday and read statements before the judge, hoping to see the full sentence passed on to Durazo.

"I would first like to say that the person who killed my mom deserves to go to jail for the rest of his life. I felt mad at the person that killed my mom." her youngest said.

Durazo was arrested following the killing but originally pled not guilty, which then started a nearly three-year-long series of court hearings. He recently changed his plea to guilty, which prompted the sentencing.

Her sister, LeJeune Howato hardly satisfied with the outcome, knowing, no punishment will ever bring her or her baby back. The family though has no choice but to try and move forward.

"Why would we give him mercy, he didn't show any mercy to my sister, he didn't give that to my niece," LeJeune said at the sentencing. "I still don't think that was enough for what he has done to our family and for what he did to my sister and my niece. I just don't think it was enough.

