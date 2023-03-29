Rescuers found one of the three people who fell had made it back to the top of the falls by herself. A man and a child were rescued using rescue rope systems.

VALDESE, N.C. — Three people were taken to an area hospital after falling near the top of McGalliard Falls at McGalliard Falls Park in Valdese on Wednesday.

The Burke County Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call around 8 a.m. after the incident, reporting that three people had slid roughly 20 feet down a large and slippery rock section.

Rescuers at the scene found one of the three made it back to the top of the falls by herself. A man and a girl believed to be around 3 years old were rescued using rescue rope systems.

While officials confirmed all three were taken to a local medical facility, officials did not clarify the severity of the injuries.

The Valdese Fire Department, Burke County EMS, Burke County Emergency Management, Burke County Rescue Squad and Valdese Police Department all responded to this incident.

