68-year-old man dies off of Hatteras Island at Cape Hatteras, the second death in two days

MANTEO, N.C. —
A 68-year-old man died from a water-related incident of the southern Hatteras Island at Cape Hatteras National Seashore around 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 5, according to the National Parks Service.
According to the NPS, two bystanders saw the victim swimming in the ocean when he began shouting for help. When they saw him start to go under, NPS said the bystanders swam to him and pulled him to shore.
Unfortunately, CPR was unsuccessful.
NPS said that ocean conditions were reportedly dangerous for rip currents and large breaking waves in the surf zone.
This death comes only one day after a 28-year-old woman died in front of the village of Avon in Cape Hatteras National Seashore from drowning in a riptide.
The National Parks of Eastern North Carolina superintendent, David Hallic wrote a statement regarding water safety:
"The Seashore sends condolences to the families and friends of the swimmers that lost their lives over the last two days.
High energy surf conditions, including large waves and life-threatening rip currents, are forecast to be present all week. Visitors wading into the surf, even as shallow as waist deep, may be overcome by large waves, suffer injuries, and may be overtaken by rough ocean conditions making it difficult, if not impossible, for all but the strongest, most experienced swimmers to survive.
We urge visitors to avoid entering the ocean when the rip current risk is moderate or high and when the waves are more than 1-2 feet in height. Moreover, even in the calmest conditions, swimming off the beaches of Cape Hatteras National Seashore is much more difficult than swimming in a pool or lake and only the most experienced should consider entering the water. All swimmers should have leashed floatation with them (body board or surfboard) and a friend or family member on the beach to watch them at all times.
While you may see surfers seemingly effortlessly riding the waves, do not be tempted to enter the ocean during these hazardous conditions. The majority of surfers at Cape Hatteras National Seashore are competent athletes that have developed significant skills and experience or time to engage in their sport. Consider spending time on a sound-side beach at the Seashore, including locations such as the Haulover, Salvo, and Devil Shoals Road sound access sites for a safer opportunity to enjoy the water when hazardous ocean conditions are present."