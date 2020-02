HORRY COUNTY, S.C. — Horry County police are asking for the public's help to find a missing woman who they say is endangered.

Cindy Annette Williams was last seen around 9:30 p.m. Sunday at a home on Waterway Village Boulevard near Myrtle Beach, according to police.

Williams is described as a 59-year-old woman with hazel eyes and brown hair, who stands 5’9” and weighs around 150 pounds.

Anyone with info about her location is asked to call the Horry County Police Department at (843) 248-1520.