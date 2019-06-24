Mother of missing 2-year-old says she's working with Hampton law enforcement to 'find my baby'

Noah's mother sent a statement via text message on Wednesday night to 13News Now anchor Dan Kennedy.
This is the first time the public has heard from her:
"I'm working real hard with law enforcement to help find my baby. I can't have my location known or whereabouts of my other children for their safety."
Chapter 2
FBI helps investigate
Wednesday, June 26
FBI Norfolk spokeswoman Christina Pullen confirmed to 13News Now that the FBI has "been assisting in an investigative capacity from the outset of the case."
The Hampton Police Division said it is still actively investigating the disappearance of Noah Tomlin, but early Wednesday morning, they didn't have any new updates to release.
During the press conference, the Hampton Police Division was not able to give very many new updates. They said in conjunction with the search there is also an investigation underway too.
On Wednesday, police said their search efforts have been shifted to the local landfill, Bethel Landfill. It's one phase of their search efforts.
On the investigation side, the Hampton Police Division said a lot of organizations are helping including the Virginia State Police and teams from the FBI including the behavioral science unit.
Residents in the area are asked to be vigilant. If someone sees something, they should say something. The police are asking residents to check videos and pictures of the area on Monday around 1 a.m. to 11 a.m. that might help with the investigation.
The parents of the child have been cooperating with police. There has been a full investigation into who may possibly have the child like a family member, family friend, or anyone who might have known about the toddler. Chief Sult said the investigation efforts have even reached out of the state.
Officials said they are still hopeful they will bring Noah home.
Watch the full noon press conference below:
Wednesday night, police were seen taking bags from the mother's home.
Chapter 3
The search continues
Tuesday, June 25
On Tuesday, neighbors told 13News Now reporter Megan Shinn that they want to do their part finding the toddler.
“I’ve been searching everywhere,” neighbor Bobby Griffin said. “It’s a little kid and I do care.”
"All of us grew up around here together so we all know each other," said neighbor Jennifer Hunt. "He's all of our kid. He's the community's kid."
Hunt remembers meeting Noah Tomlin when he was just an infant. This afternoon she could barely hold back the tears wondering where the two-year-old is.
"It's sad. It's scary. I can only imagine what's going through his mind," said Hunt. "Hungry, thirsty, hot, tired."
She said the worst part is the waiting.
"It's exhausting because nothing has been verified, and every time my phone goes off and I open it I don't know what I'm going to see, what I'm going to read," said Hunt.
She knows both parents and said their past history is a concern to her.
"The previous drug use, the previous problems, the previous child neglect and abuse with the other kids, I do question if whether or not they should have been given custody of Noah," said Hunt.
Hampton Police Sergeant Reginald Williams said the police is thankful for the public's willingness to assist, but at this time they are not looking for any help from civilian searchers.
Officers have covered the shoreline multiple times, while Noah’s parents spent time at Hampton police headquarters overnight.
“I can’t go into the investigative aspect of it, but I can tell you our investigators are diligently exploring every option,” Sergeant Williams said.
During a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, Sergeant Williams said the investigation is still ongoing. Multiple searches have been completed in many areas multiple times.
Crews are searching from the air, there are divers in the water and additional marine resources are searching the nearby waterways.
So far, crews have searched a full mile sound from the Salt Ponds area in Hampton.
A public works dispatcher confirmed that trash collection is suspended in the search area for Noah. There was a police presence at Bethel Landfill.
The command center at Atlantic Avenue near the child's home was cleared out last Tuesday night, and police said a new strategy will be announced Wednesday morning.
Chapter 4
Noah reported missing
Monday, June 24
Hampton police need help to find 2-year-old Noah Tomlin who went missing early Monday morning.
He was last seen wearing a white and green pajama shirt and diaper. Police said the child was last seen in the 100 block of Atlantic Avenue around 1 a.m. Monday.
Noah's mother went to check on him around 11:15 a.m.
Hampton Police
Authorities are getting requests from the public to help with the search. They ask that you not search on foot, but if you know anything to call 757-727-6111.
Several law enforcement agencies are assisting with the search.
Two forensic units were outside of the mobile home where the two-year-old went missing around 4:15 p.m. on Monday. 13News Now reporter Robert Boyd said Hampton police isolated the home with crime scene tape.
Police have not released any further information about this missing child.