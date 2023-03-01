More people moved to the Carolinas in 2022. Where did they come from?

Both North Carolina and South Carolina saw similar inbound moves.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Notice some new faces in the neighborhood or moving vans last year? United Van Lines said that's because the Carolinas were a popular destination for people to call home in 2022.

The moving company shared the results of its 46th annual National Movers Study, which found 61% of inbound migration in both North Carolina and South Carolina. The state that welcomed the most amount of new neighbors was Vermont, with 77% of inbound migration.

So where are people leaving from? United Van Lines said its data found people are mostly leaving New Jersey, with a 67% outbound migration rate. That percentage is down from a five-year trend of 70% outbound migration. Wyoming and Pennsylvania also saw more people move out last year.

Now to the question of who moved in 2022: The company said Baby Boomers and Gen Xers moved more than any other age group, with Americans aged 55 and older accounting for more than 55% of all inbound moves last year. As far as why people moved, 35% of moving Americans wanted to be closer to family, 33% got a new job or a job transfer and 20% moved for retirement.

United Van Lines notes the desire to be near family remains a primary driving factor post-COVID, while new jobs or transfers are a decreasingly common driver post-pandemic. In fact, almost 31% of all moving families inbound to both North Carolina and South Carolina in 2022 did so to be closer to loved ones.

Oregon, Rhode Island, Delaware, and Washington, D.C. were among the top areas welcoming new neighbors in 2022. Alabama also was part of a trend of southeastern states with a high percentage of inbound migration.