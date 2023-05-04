Myrtle Beach police help find an engagement ring

Police along with help from a K9 and a metal detector helped save a beach proposal.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The Myrtle Beach Police Department saved a beach proposal.

Saturday evening, a man approached the officers and asked for assistance finding his engagement ring lost in the sand.

The man said the couple was on the beach taking photos and he said they got to the location where he was going to propose when he noticed the ring had fallen out of his pocket.

So the officers started canvassing the previous photography areas on the beach. After beginning the search, an officer showed up with the K9 Goggles using the incident as a training exercise for Goggles.

Police said even a local jumped in to help with a metal detector. Shortly after the ring was found with the metal detector.

The ring was returned to the gentleman for him to continue his proposal, and she said yes!

