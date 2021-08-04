NC sports betting bill gets winning vote from Senate panel

The bipartisan legislation approved on a divided voice vote Wednesday would direct the issuance of up to 12 sports wagering operators’ licenses.

Legislation to license and tax sports betting throughout North Carolina has cleared its first Senate committee.

The bipartisan legislation approved on a divided voice vote Wednesday would direct the issuance of up to 12 sports wagering operators’ licenses.

License fees and a tax on gross revenues would be collected by the state. The bill’s chief sponsor says many people already are wagering on collegiate and professional events through out-of-state betting sites.

Sen. Jim Perry says regulating these activities would promote transparency and generate revenues for things like education.