North Carolina rated 9th most naturally beautiful state, according to recent study

Whether its mountains, beaches or waterfalls, North Carolina's natural beauty is undeniable

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — In a recent study ranking states according to their natural beauty, North Carolina made the top ten most naturally beautiful states.

Experts at Airport Parking Reservations, a tourism blog, conducted this study by examining a variety of natural sites, including national parks, named mountains, waterfalls, lakes and beaches. All 50 states were given a standardized "natural beauty" score out of 10.

North Carolina earned a "State Beauty Score" of 6.26, placing it in 9th place, just behind Colorado, which scored 6.36, and before New York, which scored 6.12 in natural beauty.

Washington earned the top spot, with a natural beauty score of 9.29 and California's 8.64 score landed the state in second place.

North Carolina's beauty has a lot to offer tourists and residents alike, with its beautiful mountains, waterfalls and beautiful beaches stretched along a 300-mile coast. There's truly something beautiful for everyone in North Carolina!

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts