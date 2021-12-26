North Carolina issues alert for missing children, possibly abducted after shooting

Authorities are asking for help finding Amber Alert for Jayden Lawrence Braddy, Orlando Qwantrel McNair Jr, and Tramiyus La'Trell McNair.

PINETOPS, N.C. — An alert has been issued in North Carolina following the disappearance of three children who authorities believe may have been abducted after a deadly shooting.

According to a statement from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, 11-year-old Tramiyus La'Trell McNair, 14-year-old Orlando Qwantrel McNair Jr. and 9-year-old Jayden Larence Brady were reported missing by the Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office.

According to the sheriff's office, officers arrived at the location at 10 p.m. on Saturday night to reports of a shooting in the 800 block of Davistown-Mercer Road in Pinetops. When they arrived, they found a man dead in the home with gunshot wounds. After talking with the victim's girlfriend, police issued an arrest warrant for 34-year-old Orlando Quantrel McNair Sr. who left the scene with the children.

They may be heading toward Raleigh in a Silver Chevrolet Trailblazer with a North Carolina license plate reading THP5737.