Officers save choking 6-day-old baby at Florida restaurant

The baby was choking on his mother's breast milk and turned purple.

OCALA, Fla. — Two police officers rushed into a restaurant in Ocala and managed to save an infant from choking, according to dramatic body camera video.

The Ocala Police Department said the rescue happened around 8:20 p.m. on May 28 at a Golden Corral on College Road.

A six-day-old baby was reportedly choking on his mother's milk and starting to turn purple.

Video shows the officers pulling up to the restaurant and running inside, with bystanders leading the way and making it easier for the officers to get inside.

The officers found the mother holding the infant prone, frantically saying, "He hasn't started crying yet, but his color came back."

Officer Patterson was the first to arrive at the mother's side and "jumped into action" right away, the department said, grabbing the baby and starting to pat his back.

The baby started to stir, making a noise and then starting to cry.

Officer Coughlin took over and started patting the baby's back, too, which resulted in the baby crying more and opening his eyes.

The mother could be heard saying her baby was "premature and he has breathing issues and he was born six days ago."

When asked what he was choking on, she said, "He was drinking breast milk, and I was holding him, and we had just tried to burp him and then he just turned purple."

Officer Coughlin was successful in rousing the baby and was able to turn him over and hold him for a few moments, eliciting clapping from bystanders.