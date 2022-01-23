Ocean Lakes campground fire causes major damage in SC coastal town

Roughly 70 emergency responders were present at the scene early Sunday morning.

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. — Authorities say an early morning fire that drew dozens of first responders on Sunday has damaged 11 units - some considerably - in Surfside Beach.

Horry County Fire Rescue said that crews were dispatched to a "multi-unit structure fire" at 6001 S. Kings Hwy., the address of Ocean Lakes Family Campground, around 6 a.m. and soon classified it as a three-alarm blaze.

Roughly 70 first responders were called to the scene where as many as 11 units were reportedly damaged. Of those two were destroyed, one was heavily damaged and the rest had varying amounts of heat and fire exposure.

Authorities also reported one person who had minor injuries and was treated at the scene and as many as three who were forced out of their homes by the flames. The latter are now in contact with the American Red Cross for assistance as the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

In a statement, the campground clarified that the reported injury was a homeowner who struggled with smoke and had to receive oxygen.

The statement also asked for the thoughts and prayers of the community as their team assisted three permanent residents who were most impacted by the fire.

Fire officials with Horry County Fire Rescue announced at about 9 a.m. that the fire was under control and camp officials suggested crews were still keeping an eye out for hotspots.

At this time, an exact cause has not been released.

In addition the Horry County Fire Rescue, several other local agencies including the Surfside Beach Fire Department, Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District and the Horry County Police Department responded to the scene and Myrtle Beach Fire Department also provided coverage.