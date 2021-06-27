Billionaire Orlando Bravo donates $250K to Surfside relief efforts

More than $1 million has been raised so far to support families and their loved ones.

SURFSIDE, Fla. — A major donation soon will help the families affected by the Surfside condominium collapse.

Orlando Bravo, a billionaire co-founder and managing partner of the private equity firm Thoma Bravo, announced the Bravo Family Foundation is giving $250,000 toward relief efforts.

It will be donated to the Support Surfside organization, which was established in coordination with the Coral Gables Community Foundation, The Key Biscayne Community Foundation, The Knight Foundation, The Miami Foundation, Miami Heat and the Miami Heat Charitable Fund.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett accepted the donation Sunday morning, according to a news release.

"The Bravo Family Foundation is honored to fill a void of need in the Surfside tragedy, before long-term insurance and government assistance is put in place," Bravo said in a statement. "Our foundation understands the immediate needs that arise from tragedies like Surfside, and we want to help these families rebuild their lives.

"We encourage other business leaders, philanthropists, and community partners join in the effort to help the victims of this horrific, saddening event."

Hurricane Maria taught me if you don't do something about it, no one else will. That's how @BravoFamilyFdn was born.



Today, I'm giving $250K to help the victims of #Surfside. I'm calling on business leaders, philanthropists, and individuals to join me:https://t.co/WY4X2OttDx — Orlando Bravo (@OrlandoBravoTB) June 27, 2021

Bravo's contribution to Support Surfside has pushed the total amount raised past $1 million. The money will help families find temporary housing as many continue to wait to receive word about their loved ones.

Many other organizations are offering help, as well, and are accepting donations from the public.