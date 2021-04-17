VIDEO: Plane goes down into ocean during Cocoa Beach Air Show

The air show said the pilot experienced mechanical issues during a performance.

COCOA BEACH, Fla — It was an intense moment Saturday afternoon when a plane at the Cocoa Beach Air Show had to make an emergency landing in the ocean.

According to the air show's Facebook page, a TBM Avenger experienced a mechanical issue during the warbird parade. The pilot then had to make an emergency landing but was able to bring the plane down into the ocean near the shore.

The air show says rescuers were there immediately to help and the pilot is okay.

Video taken by Brett Nyquist captured the plane's aquatic landing.