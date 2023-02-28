Pilot dies in plane crash on way to Burlington airport

Police began searching for the missing plane after learning it was overdue for landing at the Burlington airport.

HILLSVILLE, Va. — Virginia State Police found the wreckage of a plane in Carroll County Tuesday morning. The pilot died. The plane had departed from Hillsville, WDBJ reports.

Police said they responded to Little Bit Road near Hillsville and confirmed it was the missing plane, a Cessna 150G, and pilot who crashed.

The plane was overdue for arrival at Burlington Alamance Regional Airport in North Carolina, so police began searching for it.

The pilot was the only person inside the plane and was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are working to notify the family.

