CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A woman crashed into a refrigerator that was in the middle lane of IH-37 Monday morning, which caused her to swerve and hit another vehicle, officials with the Corpus Christi Police Department said.

The crash happened just before 10 a.m. on the 6900 block of northbound IH-37. Officials said the woman "complained of injury but did not get transported to the hospital."

No one was ticketed and police are still not sure where the refrigerator came from or how it ended up in the middle of the highway.

