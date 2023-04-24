CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A woman crashed into a refrigerator that was in the middle lane of IH-37 Monday morning, which caused her to swerve and hit another vehicle, officials with the Corpus Christi Police Department said.
The crash happened just before 10 a.m. on the 6900 block of northbound IH-37. Officials said the woman "complained of injury but did not get transported to the hospital."
No one was ticketed and police are still not sure where the refrigerator came from or how it ended up in the middle of the highway.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Crane used in Harbor Bridge Project catches fire, disrupts Corpus Christi Hooks game
- New technology helps police find, arrest man considered a 'public threat'
- Padre Island residents want reasoning for high appraisal values
- Here's when you can watch the 2023 solar eclipse over Corpus Christi
- Craigslist car scam puts Corpus Christi family out 20K; investigation showed car was also stolen
- More than 80 people cited, 13 arrested in Prime Time gameroom bust
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.
Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!
Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.