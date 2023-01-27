In SC, pinball is banned for children. A new law could change that

The law dates back more than 60 years ago when the game was associated with gambling and organized crime.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A bill recently introduced at the South Carolina state house would repeal an age old law that prohibits those 18 years old or younger from playing pinball.

South Carolina's Pinball Community is booming, according to Fredrick Richardson, who owns Bang Back Pinball Lounge in Five Points.

"We’re up 58% from last year, things are good, people are taking to it," said Richardson.

Richardson said hundreds of players showed up to the National Championship and dozens show up to league every week.

"It's a hobby. It's a sport. It's just fun," said Richardson.

But there's one problem facing his business: it is illegal for anyone 18 years old or younger to play pinball in South Carolina. The Palmetto State is the only state in the nation where a pinball prohibition remains on the books.

The law dates back more than 60 years ago when the game was associated with gambling and organized crime.

"Pinball as the law sees it wasn't really about these machines. It was more of the gambling devices that they just called pin balls," said Richardson. "At no point do we ever gamble on pinball machines And they are not games of chance or luck, trust me.

While the law is unenforced, it's still on the books.

"So you have this gray area like who wants to tempt that? I don't. I have a business that's based on something that is potentially illegal," said Richardson.

"It's just kind of opening up our eyes to like, this is silly. Let's get it off the books. Can we take the time and energy to make this happen? I hope so," said Richardson.

A bill introduced by Representative Todd Rutherford (D-Richland) would end the 60-year-old law.

"It’s just something that has been put back to the wayside, but we’re going to try to put it to the forefront this year," said Rutherford.

He argued it makes more sense to take the law off the books, than leave enforcement up in the air.

“The problem is it’s still the law and the law is the law and if we want our kids to obey the law then we oughta make the law correct, not just saying oh don’t worry about that no one’s coming to get you," said Rutherford.

As the hobby continues to grow, pinheads across the state will continue pushing for the change.

It's growing here. We'd like to see it continue To grow. Let's get rid of this one hurdle That’s in our way," said Richardson.