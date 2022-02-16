'Several' injured during school bus in Saluda, Polk County deputies say

Authorities say the incident happened Wednesday afternoon in Saluda.

POLK COUNTY, N.C. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office confirms "several injuries" following a bus crash Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies say the bus was with Polk County Schools and was involved in a collision on Howard Gap Road in the Saluda community.

Polk County is a little less than an hour-and-a-half away from Charlotte.

Polk County, NC Schools Bus 133 was involved a collision this afternoon on Howard Gap Rd. in the Saluda community. There... Posted by Polk County, N.C. Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, February 16, 2022

NBC affiliate WYFF reports the bus was carrying 20 kids and five were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

North Carolina Highway Patrol says the driver lost control of the bus, causing it to overturn into someone's yard. Troopers say the bus driver is being charged with failing to maintain lane control.

According to the sheriff's office, all other bus passengers were taken to a command post and parents were called to pick up their children.

No other information has been provided at this time.

