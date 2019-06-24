HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton police need help to find 2-year-old Noah Tomlin who went missing early Monday morning.

He was last seen wearing a white and green pajama shirt and diaper. Police said the child was last seen in the 100-block of Atlantic Avenue at approximately 1 a.m. Monday.

Hampton Police

Authorities are getting requests from the public to help with the search, but they ask that you not search on foot, but if you know anything to call (757) 727-6111.

Several law enforcement agencies are assisting with the search.

Two forensic units were outside of the mobile home where the two-year-old went missing around 4:15 p.m. on Monday. 13News Now reporter Robert Boyd said Hampton police isolated the home with crime scene tape.

On Tuesday, neighbors told 13News Now reporter Megan Shinn that they want to do their part finding the toddler.

“I’ve been searching everywhere,” neighbor Bobby Griffin said. “It’s a little kid and I do care.”

Hampton Police Sergeant Reginald Williams said the police is thankful for the public's willingness to assist, but at this time they are not looking for any help from civilian searchers.

Officers have covered the shoreline multiple times, while Noah’s parents spent time at Hampton police headquarters overnight.

“I can’t go into the investigative aspect of it, but I can tell you our investigators are diligently exploring every option,” Sergeant Williams said.

During a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, Sergeant Williams said the investigation is still ongoing. Multiple searches have been completed in many areas multiple times.

Crews are searching from the air, there are divers in the water and additional marine resources are searching the nearby waterways.

View the full press conference below:

So far, crews have searched a full mile sound from the Salt Ponds area in Hampton.

A public works dispatcher confirmed that trash collection is suspended in the search area for Noah.

An AMBER alert has NOT been issued for the child.

Here's the criteria to issue an AMBER Alert:

The abducted child must be 17 years of age or younger or is currently enrolled in a secondary school in the Commonwealth, regardless of age, and the law enforcement agency believes the child has been abducted (unwillingly taken from their environment without permission from the child’s parent or legal guardian).

The law enforcement agency believes the missing child is in imminent danger of serious bodily harm or death.

A law enforcement investigation has taken place that verified the abduction or eliminated alternative explanations.

Sufficient information is available to disseminate to the public that could assist in locating the child, suspect, and/or the suspect’s vehicle.

The Child must be entered into the Virginia Criminal Information Network (VCIN) and the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) missing person files as soon as practical.

Police have not released any further information about this missing child.