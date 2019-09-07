VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The search continues for a teacher who went missing in the water off False Cape State Park on Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency dispatchers received a call that there may have been a drowning at the park, located at 4001 Sandpiper Road in Virginia Beach. The caller said two people had been in the water. One was 35 years old, while the other was a 13-year-old student.

According to the Coast Guard, the teacher was attempting to save the student who was caught in a rip current.

Master Police Officer Linda Kuehn with the Virginia Beach Police Department said the adult tried to help the child who was able to get back to shore. The adult was missing.

An emergency dispatch supervisor said the teacher was one of two who were with a group of 20 students. The children all were safe. 13News Now confirmed the group was from a Norfolk synagogue.

"There is hope, we always try to search as if the people that are out there are members of our own family," said Kevin Carroll, Commander Coast Guard Sector Hampton Roads.

He said search efforts have surpassed 109 square nautical miles, which is more than the size of Norfolk.

According to a witness, the student who had to be rescued was on a boogie board. Swimming is not only illegal on that part of the beach but very dangerous, especially considering it was a red flag day.



"It's no swimming, so I can't explain why the individual went swimming. We just know swimming is prohibited at the park," said Cat Watson, with the city of Virginia Beach.



The witness said she told the teacher swimming was not allowed but he either didn't understand or didn't listen.

"It's a pretty heavy surf right now and in the East Coast we are prone to rip currents, that's one of the things you need to be mindful of," said Carroll.

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, N.C. and a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew from Coast Guard Station Little Creek are currently searching for the man. Crews from the Virginia Beach Fire Department and the Virginia Marine Police are also assisting with the search.

