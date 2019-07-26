A woman dubbed the "Pink Lady Bandit" is robbing banks along the east coast, according to the FBI.

The FBI says her third and latest robbery happened at Southern Bank in Ayden, North Carolina on Wednesday. Investigators say she's also robbed a bank in Pennsylvania and one in Delaware. They say in each case, she shows the teller a note demanding money.

'Pink Bandit' Wanted by FBI The FBI says this woman sometimes carries a pink purse during her bank robberies. The FBI says this woman sometimes carries a pink purse during her bank robberies. The FBI is looking for this woman dubbed the "Pink Lady Bandit"

The FBI calls her the "Pink Lady Bandit" because in at least two of the robberies she carried a distinctive pink handbag. She also wore yoga pants, tank tops, and a navy baseball hat.

If you have information about the "Pink Lady Bandit," contact your local FBI office.