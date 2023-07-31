Small plane crashes into the ocean at Myrtle Beach, police say

Myrtle Beach Police Department confirmed the crash and stated the pilot was being treated at a hospital.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Authorities said a pilot is being treated for injuries after a small plane crashed into the ocean late Monday morning near 40th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach, according to CBS affiliate WBTW.

It happened at about 11:35 a.m., according to police.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the plane was a single-engine Piper PA-18, WBTW shared. They said the pilot was the only one on board, according to officials.

WBTW said the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will lead the investigation.

Authorities also said they are waiting for the U.S. Coast Guard and possibly the FAA to see about getting the plane safely out of the ocean.

This story is developing.

