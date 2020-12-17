x
SpaceX launches classified satellite into space, its last mission of 2020

The Falcon 9 rocket carried a secret satellite to space from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — And that's all from SpaceX for 2020.

The company Saturday morning launched a secret satellite from Kennedy Space Center in Florida following a delay earlier in the week. 

The previous story is below.

---

SpaceX stood down from a Thursday morning launch from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Now, it will try again Saturday morning with a three-hour launch window opening at 9 a.m. ET.

Watch live coverage on SpaceX's YouTube page.

SpaceX said it's taking a closer look at the data for launch, but the Falcon 9 rocket and the NROL-108 remain healthy.

The launch is the company's final launch of the year. 

The launch isn't just the 31st launch for SpaceX, it's also the third Falcon 9 to fly in a little over a week. On Dec. 6, SpaceX carried an upgraded cargo Dragon spacecraft to the International Space Station, then launched a new satellite for Sirius XM on Sunday. 

