FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. — Deputies need your help to find a missing Florence County teen.

Shycria Leasea Carson, 14, of Lake City, was last seen at her home around 1 a.m. Monday morning, according to the Florence County Sheriff's Office.

Carson is described as a female who stands 5-feet, 10-inches tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds. Officials say she was last seen wearing a red shirt and black pants.

If you see Carson or have any information as to her whereabouts, deputies ask you to contact the Florence County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) at (843) 665-2121, ext. 395. You can also contact Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or “Submit-A-Tip” on the FCSO free app for I-Phone and Android telephones. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.