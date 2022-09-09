Twin infants surrendered in South Carolina under Daniel's law

Daniel's Law, the nickname for the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act, allows for the safe and legal surrender of babies up to 60 days old.

ANDERSON, S.C. — Authorities confirmed on Friday that twin infant boys have been surrendered under Daniel's Law.

The babies were surrendered on Thursday at the AnMed Health Medical Center in Anderson. One of them weighed 2 pounds, 10.6 ounces, and was 15.75 inches long. The other was 2 pounds, 2.2 ounces in weight, and 13.98 inches long at the time of their birth on July 11.

Daniel's Law, the nickname for the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act, allows for the safe and legal surrender of babies up to 60 days old. Daniel was the name of a child who survived being buried in a landfill in Allendale County soon after his birth.

Under the act, Anderson County's Department of Social Services (DSS) took custody of the babies who have been placed in a licensed foster home.

DSS reports that a permanency hearing will be held on Oct. 20 at 10:30 a.m. at the Anderson County Family Court at 100 South Main Street in Anderson. More details about the hearing can be obtained from the Anderson County DSS office at 864-260-4100 or Anderson County Family Court at 864-260-4037.

So far in 2022, seven children have been surrendered under Daniel's Law including the twins, the most of any year shown in the online records provided by the DSS which goes back to 2009. The law itself was enacted in 2001.

In addition to applying to children up to 60 days old, there are other important things to know as well.

If a child appears to have been harmed in some way, the person surrendering the child may not be immune to prosecution.

A child who has been surrendered will be placed in the legal custody of DSS and that child will be placed in a foster home. DSS will also begin immediately to pursue family court action to free that child up for adoption.

A hospital will also provide medical care to the child. Also, a person who leaves a child will be asked to provide medical information about the baby's parents and, if possible, their names with the goal of helping medical personnel treat health problems.