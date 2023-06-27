Beeville Police Chief Kevin Behr could not confirm whether the heat contributed to the elderly couple's death, but said right now there were no signs of foul play.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An elderly man and woman were found inside a home in the 300 block of S. Harrison in Beeville on Tuesday after family members went to conduct a welfare check.

Beeville Police Department Chief Kevin Behr said the couple was found in the front room of the small house.

"Some of their immediate family they hadn't heard from them in quite some time. They came over and discovered the front door open," he said.

Investigators taking note of just how hot it was inside the home, but couldn't say whether the deaths were heat-related as they continue to investigate.

"The female was under the male. The heat in the interior of the building was extreme," he said.

The front door was open, but after searching the home, Behr said at this point the department doesn't believe the senior-citizens' deaths were the result of foul play.

Officers believe the couple had been dead for about three or four days, and neighbors confirmed that was the last time they remember seeing them.

The street was blocked by crime tape for hours as investigators spent much of the day going in and out of the home, dressed in protective suits and wearing masks as they try to piece together what happened.

The names of the two victims have not been released.

Behr said he requested the assistance of the Texas Rangers to help in their investigation.

'it's just a sad thing, it truly is," he said.

Autopsies will be done on the bodies to determine their exact cause of death.

