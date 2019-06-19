ROME, Ga. — UPDATE: Caitlyn Boston's mother posted to Facebook Wednesday that she was safe.

Original story below.

The Floyd County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing teenager.

According to missingkids.org, 17-year-old Caitlyn Boston was last seen Monday, June 17 in Rome, Georgia.

She is described as a black girl that stands around 5'0" tall and 220 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

Her mother, Carmalita Boston, posted this message on Facebook, "Again we're asking for your help!! No harm no foul, we just need her back safe and sound. This could be your daughter and trust me I will knock on doors, open some closets, & thumps some heads if I had to even for your baby. From one mother to another help me out here. Please and God Bless all of you that's reached out thus far."

Anyone with information on Boston's whereabouts is asked to call the Floyd County Sheriff's Office at 706-236-4541 or 911.

