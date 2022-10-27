It happened Wednesday night at the warehouse on North Main street.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A woman was killed Wednesday night as she operated a forklift at the Pepsi warehouse in Columbia.

According to a Columbia Police report, officers were called to Pepsi Bottling Group on North Main street around 11:30 p.m.

Police and EMS arrived and were told the woman was operating a forklift when it collided with a storage shelf. The victim was still on the forklift when emergency crews responded.

An employee noticed her hat down and realized something was wrong when he saw blood.