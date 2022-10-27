COLUMBIA, S.C. — A woman was killed Wednesday night as she operated a forklift at the Pepsi warehouse in Columbia.
According to a Columbia Police report, officers were called to Pepsi Bottling Group on North Main street around 11:30 p.m.
Police and EMS arrived and were told the woman was operating a forklift when it collided with a storage shelf. The victim was still on the forklift when emergency crews responded.
An employee noticed her hat down and realized something was wrong when he saw blood.
The coroners office has not released a name or additional details.