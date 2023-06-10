x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Regional

For $9,000 a month, you can rent Alex Ovechkin’s Arlington home

Don't get too excited about possibly being roomies with the hockey superstar, Ovechkin moved into his $4.3 million home in McLean in 2012.

More Videos

ARLINGTON, Va. — Attention hockey fans! Washington Capitals left winger Alex Ovechkin's Arlington house is available to rent and it's only a cool $9,000 a month.

The 5-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom house sits on an acre of land in North Arlington. 

The 5000+ square foot home was built in 2005 and is located just a few miles away from the MedStar Capitals Iceplex, where the Capitals practice. 

Don't get too excited about possibly being roomies with the hockey superstar, Ovechkin moved into his $4.3 million home in McLean in 2012, according to the Washington Business Journal. 

The house is listed by Ali Nasir of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty who says he has received interest from doctors and executives who work nearby. 

According to Zillow records, Ovechkin purchased the home for $1,595,000 and it has been on the rental market since 2013. 

READ NEXT: 

WATCH NEXT: Wizards' Bradley Beal lists Bethesda home for $10M

The home of Former Washington Wizard Player Bradley Beal is now on the market.

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Before You Leave, Check This Out