For $9,000 a month, you can rent Alex Ovechkin’s Arlington home

ARLINGTON, Va. — Attention hockey fans! Washington Capitals left winger Alex Ovechkin's Arlington house is available to rent and it's only a cool $9,000 a month.
The 5-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom house sits on an acre of land in North Arlington.
The 5000+ square foot home was built in 2005 and is located just a few miles away from the MedStar Capitals Iceplex, where the Capitals practice.
Don't get too excited about possibly being roomies with the hockey superstar, Ovechkin moved into his $4.3 million home in McLean in 2012, according to the Washington Business Journal.
The house is listed by Ali Nasir of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty who says he has received interest from doctors and executives who work nearby.
According to Zillow records, Ovechkin purchased the home for $1,595,000 and it has been on the rental market since 2013.
