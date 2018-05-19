It was a sunny Friday morning at Santa Fe High School and the students and teachers were excited about the weekend and the end of the school year just two weeks away.

They had no idea their worlds were about to be turned upside down and 10 of them wouldn't live to see the weekend.

A 17-year-old student named Dimitrious Pagourtzis opened fire during first period at the school, killing 10 people and wounding 10 more.

Here's what we've learned about the victims:

Sabika Sheikh

Chris Stone

Angelique Ramirez

Shana Fisher

Cynthia Tisdale

Kim Vaughn

Ann Perkins - substitute teacher

Kyle McLeod

Family members say a substitute teacher whose passion was her children and grandchildren is among the victims of the shooting at a Texas high school.

Leia Olinde says authorities confirmed to her family that her aunt, Cynthia Tisdale, was killed in Friday morning's shooting at Santa Fe High School.

She says Tisdale, who was in her 60s, was like a mother to her and helped her shop for wedding dresses last year.

Olinde says Tisdale was married to her husband for close to 40 years and had three children and eight grandchildren. She says she "never met a woman who loved her family so much."

Olinde's fiance, Eric Sanders, says "words don't explain her lust for life and the joy she got from helping people."

---

A leader at a program for foreign exchange students and the Pakistani Embassy in Washington, D.C., say a Pakistani girl is among those killed in the Texas high school shooting.

Megan Lysaght, manager of the Kennedy-Lugar Youth Exchange & Study Abroad program, sent a letter to other students in the program confirming that Sabika Sheikh was killed in the shooting at Santa Fe High School.

The letter says the program is devastated by Sabika's loss and would be holding a moment of silence for her.

Lysaght declined further comment when contacted by The Associated Press and referred calls to a State Department spokesman.

The Pakistan Embassy in Washington identified Sabika as a victim of the shooting on Twitter and wrote that "our thoughts and prayers are with Sabika's family and friends."

---

Chris Stone's sister said he was shot and killed in his first period art class. He was a junior.

Family members have confirmed Angelique Ramirez was among the victim killed.

One of the most critically injured victims was Santa Fe ISD police officer John Barnes, who was shot when he confronted Pagourtzis. Officer Barnes, 47, was rushed by Life Flight to UTMB where he remains in critical condition.

---

Ann Perkins was a beloved teacher, family friend, & woman. She enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, & students. She lived an impeccable life filled with traveling, love, family, & a bit of champagne. Rest easy our beautiful nurturing angel. I love you. 💛☀️ pic.twitter.com/E4F1ss1hQb — ☯︎ (@lemonylyd) May 18, 2018

