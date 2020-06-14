'We will not obey these executive orders that are unconstitutional': Reopen NC rallies to open Ace Speedway

A group called Reopen NC came to Alamance County to support Ace Speedway. The group raised money for the owners.

A judge ordered Ace Speedway to close down temporarily on Thursday after the North Carolina Department of Health of Human Services filed a temporary restraining order to close the racetrack.

"We come together to say, 'No, we will not continue to comply'," said Ashley Smith who is the co-founder of Reopen NC. "'We will not obey these executive orders that are unconstitutional'. They lack the concurrence of the council of state. We're here to say, as North Carolinians, 'We're done'," Smith said.

The group had a raffle going on, a car show, and accepted donations for Robert Turner, the owner of Ace Speedway.

They couldn't host it at Ace Speedway because the track cannot hold any events. Davis Trucking Company, near the track, held the rally.

"I think the situation with Ace Speedway with Robert Turner, it just kind of capitalizes," Smith said. "It sort of brings the whole situation to a head. This could be any business owner. This could be any business in North Carolina that's trying to practice their business. I think he represents all of us and I think that's why it's such a poignant example of this fight and what it's all about."

Smith said she hopes to raise thousands to help Turner pay his court fees.

"This man's right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness is being infringed upon every single day that goes back right now," Smith said.