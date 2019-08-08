FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a 2-year-old boy died in a hot daycare van after its driver turned off a safety alarm before letting children out of the vehicle.
That's among a list of violations Broward County's Child Care Licensing and Enforcement found following the July 29 death of Noah Sneed outside Ceressa's Day Care & Preschool in Oakland Park.
Previous: 2-year-old found dead in van outside Florida daycare
The alarm is designed to sound if a child is left inside a vehicle. The agency also found there wasn't an attendance log taken on the van. Noah was strapped into a seat belt, not a car seat which is required by law.
The daycare was shut down after Noah's death. The Broward Sheriff's Office is continuing an investigation.
Noah's great aunt Teresa Brown tells the Miami Herald someone needs to be held accountable.
