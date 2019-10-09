GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County Board of Education will be meeting tonight in High Point at 6 p.m.

One of the main items on the on the agenda is a $10 million dollar bond request for school safety and security.

On June 14, 2018 the Board of County Commissioners approved a $10 million two-thirds bond for security improvements in Guilford County Schools. At Tuesday’s meeting, the formal recommendation will be presented.

The meeting agenda outlines the following security improvements that would be implemented in Guilford County Schools:

Access control: Reduce the number of open exterior doors to as few as possible.

Reduce the number of open exterior doors to as few as possible. Electronic Surveillance : Upgrade existing standalone analog surveillance systems. Currently, there are about 60 elementary schools that don’t have surveillance cameras according to GCS.

: Upgrade existing standalone analog surveillance systems. Currently, there are about 60 elementary schools that don’t have surveillance cameras according to GCS. Communications Systems : Staff is exploring a plan to contract with a radio vendor for a turnkey radio system that would help communication during incidents or emergencies. The radios would also give schools the capability of talking to law enforcement agencies through a common operating channel.

: Staff is exploring a plan to contract with a radio vendor for a turnkey radio system that would help communication during incidents or emergencies. The radios would also give schools the capability of talking to law enforcement agencies through a common operating channel. Fire Alarm and Intrusion Detection: Upgrade current fire life safety and intrusion detection systems. Provide enhanced coverage and monitoring to ensure appropriate personnel, agencies and resources are being notified during a fire or intrusion across the district

Upgrade current fire life safety and intrusion detection systems. Provide enhanced coverage and monitoring to ensure appropriate personnel, agencies and resources are being notified during a fire or intrusion across the district Student ID Badges Photo and Card Print: Stations will significantly improve the time needed to print a badge onsite for a new student or lost ID badges for current students. Student ID badges were introduced during the 2018-19 school year and the district says they are important for student safety in identifying everyone on school campuses.

Superintendent Dr. Sharon Contreras will be at Tuesday night’s meeting recommending the Board of Education ask County Commissioners to transfer $10 million dollars to the fund for school safety and security enhancements. County commissioners budgeted for these expenses in back in June, but a vote will be taken tonight.