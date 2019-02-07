CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Fire Department is currently on the scene of a rescue operation at a 4-alarm house fire in Ballantyne.

According to officials, the fire is on James Jack Lane near Ballantyne Country club. Several neighbors in the area felt an explosion at around the same time as the house fire.

Charlotte Fire said they received reports that there were people inside the home at the time of the incident.

There is no word yet on the cause of the explosion or how many people were hurt.

Neighbors are currently being evacuated from the area.

Crews that responded to the scene "arrived at a pile of debris", according to Charlotte Fire.

The department reports the home collapsed due to the fire.

Medic reports multiple units are currently en route including a mass casualty bus.

Two patients from surrounding homes were evaluated for non-life threatening injuries. No firefighters were injured.

Stay with NBC Charlotte for the latest on this developing story.

OTHER STORIES ON WCNC.COM