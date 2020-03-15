GREENSBORO, N.C. — You might start seeing signs when you walk into restaurants, regarding cleaning procedures.

A sports bar, Kickback Jack's, is taking extra precautions to keep you and your families safe.

"We've actually added some additional team members to do nothing but sanitation," said Jim Sarubbi, who is the President of Operations for Kickback Jack's. "They're cleaning menus, wiping down touchpoints from guests' perspectives. We're wrapping booster seats and saran wrapping them for the children. We're passing out towelettes when the guests come in and they're being sat at the tables, but anything to make sure the guests feel comfortable when they come in and that's our number 1 priority right now."

Kickback Jack's has no plans to close unless they are forced to.

Chick-fil-A restaurants have made changes too. A list of their changes included:

-Playgrounds are closed.

- Meals will be served in carry-out packaging. You can still eat inside.

-Drive-Thru guests will no longer be offered a printed menu.

-Beverage refill service may change.

