Rev. Jesse Jackson, Sr., wife Jacqueline hospitalized with COVID

The couple met at North Carolina A&T State University 61 years ago.

CHICAGO — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, Sr., 79, and his wife, Jacqueline, 77, have been hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19, according to a statement Saturday.

Jesse Jackson, a famed civil rights leader, is vaccinated against the virus and received his first dose in January during a publicized event as he urged others to vaccinate as soon as possible. The two are being treated at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago.

“Doctors are currently monitoring the condition of both,” according to the statement authorized by their son, Jonathan Jackson.

“There are no further updates at this time,” the statement said. “We will provide updates as they become available.”

WFMY News 2 spoke with Rev. Jesse Jackson and Jacqueline in May 2021 when the couple was at North Carolina A&T State University, where Jacqueline Jackson received an honorary doctorate. The couple met on the university's campus 61 years ago.