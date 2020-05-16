RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Richland County Sheriff's Department rescued a dog from a storm drain Friday night on Live PD.

According to RCSD, the dog was rescued thanks to several good samaritans and two deputies.

The dog, whose name is Maxine, was brought out and taken to the emergency veterinarian.

According to RCSD, they have received requests to send cards to Maxine and the two deputies, Hughes and Sineco. Cards can be sent to RCSD c/o Maxine 5623 Two Notch Rd. Columbia, SC 29223

According to the report, Maxine had a microchip, and the clinic was able to contact her owner, who immediately came to the clinic. The vet ran blood tests and x-rays and Maxine was sent home with her family where she’s resting comfortably.

RCSD paid for Maxine's vet bills.

RCSD said they would update on the condition of the dog if anything changes.