Winston-Salem, NC -- WFMY News 2 knows bullying is a problem in the Triad and across the nation. The month of October is Bullying Prevention Month and we've partnered with Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools as they work '2 Stop Bullying.'

WFMY News 2's Taheshah Moise visited RJ Reynolds High School in Winston-Salem to see how they're getting students involved in the push to end bullying.

The CDC says 1 in 4 students is bullied. And administrators at RJ Reynolds H.S. want to see that ratio go down.

Assistant Principal Eric Puryear said, "We know that bullying is alive and it's prevalent we are just trying to do what we can to combat it."

It's why they started a new approach this school year called social and emotional learning. Puryear explained how it works, saying, "Working with the whole child. Not just considering their grades and discipline and those things." It also includes improving school climate.

With October being National Bullying Prevention Month administrators want students to help make others feel welcomed. Guidance counselor Thomas Moore said, "I hope students really become aware of their surroundings and aware that their actions have an influence on other people."

So at a pep rally, students signed a poster with two of the school system's core values--- high expectations and collaboration. Then they walked back to main campus chanting 'no more bullying'.

Students we spoke with are already taking the mission to heart.

Junior Simba Mushayamunda said, "We are all equal so I don't see a need, no matter political status, social status, no matter how much money you have, we are all equal at the end of the day." Sophomore Jenna Kate Jordan agreed saying, "I think maybe me and my friends can just not be bystanders and stand up for whoever is getting bullied or stand up for yourself."

On Thursday October 11, the district will focus on parents' roles in preventing bullying. A parent power panel will be held at the Kaleideum North starting at 5:30pm. The event will give parents resources so they can support their kids at home.

For more on the WFMY News 2/WSFCS 2 Stop Bullying Campaign click here.

© 2018 WFMY