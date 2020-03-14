REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A Reidsville man has been charged with first-degree murder after an early morning shooting sent another man to the hospital, where officials say he later died.

The Reidsville Police Department responded to the 2000 block of South Scales Street at 2:11 a.m. Saturday to investigate a shooting, according to a press release from police.

"Officers located Jeffery Chazz Dickerson with gunshot wounds. Dickerson died from his injuries at a local hospital," according to the Reidsville Police Department.

Investigators arrested Christopher Deshawn Jumper, 29, and charged him with first degree murder after the shooting.

Anyone with any information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact Investigator Haley at 336-347-2341 or anonymously contact Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.

