GREENSBORO, N.C. — Today marks a somber day in U.S. history.

It's been 34 years since the deadly Challenger space shuttle explosion.

The spacecraft launched from Kennedy space center in Florida.

73 seconds into the flight, the shuttle exploded and broke apart.

RELATED: 'Star Voyagers' | Remembering the astronauts killed in the Challenger explosion

All seven crew members on board were killed.

One of them was doctor Ronald McNair, a North Carolina A&T graduate serving as a mission specialist on board.

His life was remembered at a ceremony at the school today.

Many say McNair is an inspiration, including Miss North Carolina A&T Diamond Mangrum, who wanted to be an astronaut since she was a kid.

"I already have a greater appreciation for him knowing that I'm walking the same halls that he once walked," Mangrum said."Just knowing that I'm able to carry on his legacy."

Mangrum says the best way to continue to honor his legacy is to dream big.

RELATED: Meet the 13 astronauts who could be the first humans on Mars

RELATED: Teen discovers new planet during NASA internship