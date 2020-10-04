HIGH POINT, N.C. — Local transportation services are adjusting under executive orders during the coronavirus pandemic like the rest of us.

Royal Limousine, based in High Point, typically offers their services for private events.

Now, they're shifting their business model to single passenger transportation.

Owner Victor Jones says he wants to help his community where he can, and help his drivers keep their jobs.

"We're the only vehicles in the nation that have that capability," Jones said, "keep the doors open, keep my guys working, let the community benefit from the resources I own, and get people to their essential travel."

Drivers disinfect vehicles with Clorox and Lysol after every ride.

If you need a ride, you can call them at (336) 899-7777.